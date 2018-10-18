GREAT NECK, Long Island (WABC) --Standing with the family members of victims killed in a 2015 stretch limousine crash on Long Island and on the heels of the tragic upstate crash that took the lives of 20 people, Senator Charles Schumer on Thursday said the federal government hasn't done enough to investigate limo safety and called for new measures to prevent future accidents.
Schumer, joined by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, said there is a glaring gap in federal law that allows many stretch limos to skirt a licensing safety law already on the books by exempting their drivers from holding a Commercial Driver's License and/or their vehicles from being classified as commercial.
In addition to the larger push to change federal safety laws on the safety standards of stretch limos, Schumer called on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to crack down and review stretch limo classifications to ensure accountability and robust safety measures are in place.
The senators appeared with the families of Brittney Schulman and Lauren Baruch, who were killed along with two other young women after a day of wine tasting when their limo driver attempted to make a U-turn in Cutchogue.
"Can't wrap my head around it," mom Felicia Baruch said. "It's very hard. Very hard."
Just two weeks ago, a stretch limo loaded with 18 people ran a stop sign and crashed at the bottom of a long hill in Schoharie. Everyone in the limousine died, including four sisters, along with two pedestrians.
RELATED: Remembering those killed in the Schoharie crash
"I cried when I saw what happened upstate," dad Paul Schulman said. "Because it could've been prevented, and I don't want anybody to have to walk our shoes anymore."
Neither of the drivers in both of the deadly crashes had a commercial license, despite current federal law that classifies vehicles carrying nine or more as commercial.
"The law's on the books, but no one is enforcing it," Schumer said. "We're here today to get them to enforce it."
Schumer said he won't hesitate to penalize the agency with jurisdiction, because commercial licenses carry higher safety standards and more training for drivers. The families of those killed in the Cutchogue crash are still grappling with safety lapses.
"There were no seatbelts," Schulman said. "There were no airbags. There was no push-out windows. There was no exit door."
They said they are devastated to see history repeat itself.
"And knowing that they're going through what we've gone through, it's just heartbreaking," Baruch said.
