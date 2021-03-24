coronavirus new york

Coronavirus Update New York: Nassau Coliseum to begin taking vaccine appointments

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting today, eligible New Yorkers can make vaccination appointments at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

It's the county's first site to be operated by an outside contractor.


"This is an iconic building," County Executive Laura Curran said. "It's in the heart of our county, it's easy to get to, and it just makes sense to do vaccination distribution here."

More than 100 people were vaccinated there Tuesday as part of a soft launch.

At first, the site will vaccinate up to 400 people a day.

Eventually, it will administer 1,000 shots a day.

Curran says 32% of Nassau County residents have gotten the first dose of the vaccine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state expects an influx of vaccines in the coming weeks and months, with the hope that all those who schedule appointments now would be on track to be vaccinated by April.

"We're expecting a large increase in vaccine supply from the federal government that will enable us to reach more residents and families and further utilize our vast distribution network, but new variants are spreading across the state and should give New Yorkers reason for renewed caution," Cuomo said. "Wash your hands, stay socially distance and wear a mask. We're going to beat COVID, but this fight isn't over yet."

New York has crossed another grim milestone in terms of COVID deaths, Governor Cuomo announced Tuesday, on the same day the state expanded its vaccine eligibility.

More than 40,000 people have now died due in part to the novel coronavirus, with 53 additional deaths Monday. Statewide positivity was 4.74%, and 4,681 patients were hospitalized -- including 925 in the ICU.

But there is hope on the horizon, as all New Yorkers ages 50 and up are now eligible to be vaccinated.

"As more New Yorkers get vaccinated every single day, we're working toward a future in which COVID is left behind and we can settle into the new normal," Cuomo said. "We have a ways to go until that happens, so New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue practicing safe behaviors."

RELATED | NYC's public sector workforce to return to offices May 3

