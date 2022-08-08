3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery face federal hate crime sentences

The three men sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery face another round of sentencing for federal hate crimes.

Back-to-back hearings will be held for the three men who shot and killed Arbery after chasing him through a Georgia neighborhood.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan were convicted earlier this year of violating Arbery's civil rights and targeting him because of his race.

