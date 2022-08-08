WATCH LIVE

3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery face federal hate crime sentences

9 minutes ago
The three men sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery face another round of sentencing for federal hate crimes.

Back-to-back hearings will be held for the three men who shot and killed Arbery after chasing him through a Georgia neighborhood.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan were convicted earlier this year of violating Arbery's civil rights and targeting him because of his race.

