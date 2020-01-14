Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb

TAHOE, CALIFORNIA -- A family is glad no one was hurt after their child found a loaded gun at a California Airbnb.

The gun belonged to a sheriff's deputy who has since been put on leave, according to KTVU.

Jon Segarra said his 9-year-old son Josh and three other children found the gun in a bedroom drawer after they arrived at the home.

"That was just in a drawer in that room," said Segarra. "It wasn't hard to find. It wasn't hidden. It wasn't stashed under a bed or anything. It was in a drawer right there."

The family found the deputy's badge. Airbnb gave the family a full refund.
