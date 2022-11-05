New Airbnb rules in New York City take effect in January

New York City is set to impose strict rules on Airbnb hosts next year.

Some of the new regulations made public Friday include stopping hosts from renting out an "entire registered dwelling unit" and having to submit diagrams of apartments.

They'll also have to prove the listing is a permanent residence.

Failure to comply will result in fines of up to $5,000.

Airbnb can also be fined $1500 per violation for not verifying a listing.

Airbnb told the New York Post that it is reviewing the regulations, but called it "draconian."

