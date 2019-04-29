AJ Freund death: Parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy due in court Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

The parents of slain 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund are due to appear in court Monday morning.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. -- The parents of slain 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy A.J. Freund are scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Andrew Freund Sr., 60, and Joann Cunningham, 36, will go before a judge for a status hearing to set a date for a preliminary hearing. They are charged with first degree murder in the death of their 5-year-old son, AJ.

RELATED: AJ Freund cause of death released, parents bond set at $5M each for Joann Cunningham, Andrew Freund, Sr.
EMBED More News Videos

A case worker and supervisor at DCFS were reassigned to administrative duties Friday, the same day the agency released a timeline of their interactions with AJ Freund's family.



Prosecutors said AJ was killed days before his parents reported him missing. His death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. Police said he was forced to stand in a cold shower for a prolonged period of time and beaten by his parents.

After a week-long search for AJ, police confronted his Crystal Lake parents with cell phone evidence and the couple led them to AJ's body, wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave in Woodstock.

RELATED: How did Crystal Lake police crack the case of AJ Freund?

The family has a long history with child welfare services and DCFS says it's reviewing its shortcomings in the case.

FULL TIMELINE OF DCFS HISTORY WITH AJ FREUND'S FAMILY
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a closer look at the Illinois Department of Child & Family Services's connection to AJ Freund starting at his birth.



Freund and Cunningham, who is seven-months pregnant, remain in jail on a bond of $5 million each.

A visitation for AJ will be held Friday, May 3, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home at 419 East Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake.

A family friend of AJ's older brother set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses, with any extra money raised put into a fund for AJ's younger brother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crystal lakewoodstockmurdermissing boymissing childrenchild killedparents chargedbody found
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
AJ Freund public visitation announced, DCFS reassigns workers after timeline released
AJ Freund public visitation announced, DCFS reassigns workers after timeline released
AJ Freund cause of death released, parents' bond set at $5M each
AJ Freund's parents charged after missing Crystal Lake boy's body found
TOP STORIES
Fire burns through well-known Hicksville bakery
Police: Bronx mother stabbed 2 young children with razor
AccuWeather: Skies clearing Monday
Measles scare holds up plane arriving at JFK
Good Samaritans confront man with hatchet on NYC subway
Westchester County ends contract with Rye Playland management
Van crashed into FL cafe while Sen. Booker held event
Show More
Police: Man posing as customer rapes massage parlor employee
Giants draft pick injured, college teammate killed in shooting
Rabbi hails heroes who chased off Poway synagogue gunman
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Islanders lose 2-1 to Carolina Hurricanes; Carolina now has 2-0 series lead
More TOP STORIES News