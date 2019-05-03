AJ Freund: Public visitation for Crystal Lake boy to be held Friday; Father Andrew Freund Sr. in court

Friday morning, AJ's father, Andrew Freund Sr., will also be in court. Andrew Freund Sr. held off on choosing to go with a public defender earlier this week.
He told a judge he might want to arrange for his own attorney. Friday, he will have to tell the court what his final decision is as he and Joann Cunningham are due back in court late next week to enter a plea in this murder case.
SEE INSIDE: AJ Freund home photos from 2013 show filthy conditions
The couple stand accused of killing their 5 year old son AJ, then burying his body in a field in Woodstock.
They originally reported AJ missing and after a week-long search, detectives said Freund led them to the body and described in disturbing detail what happened the night AJ was killed.
AJ Freund Crystal Lake missing person report: Police describe father as 'calm,' mother as 'frantic'
According to court documents, Freund said AJ was beaten and forced to stay in a cold shower for 20 minutes then he put him in bed, "cold wet and naked."
The public will get to say a final farewell to AJ Friday afternoon. AJ's story has moved many in the community and police are preparing for large crowds.
WATCH: What we know about the AJ Freund murder case
Visitation services for AJ will take place at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory at 419 East Terra Cotta Avenue (Route 176) in Crystal Lake. The public is invited to stop by and honor AJ from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Overflow parking will be at Willow Creek Community Church, 100 South Main Street, Crystal Lake, and bus service will be provided to the funeral home.
RELATED: Andrew 'AJ' Freund's foster family releases statement: 'AJ was loved by us'
The funeral services were donated by Davenport Family Funeral Home, the cost of cemetery burial is being donated by the cemetery, and the casket was donated by the casket company.
