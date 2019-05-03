AJ Freund: Public visitation for Crystal Lake boy to be held Friday; Father Andrew Freund Sr. in court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5282121" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SEE INSIDE: Photos show dilapidated and filthy conditions inside the Crystal Lake home in 2013, before and around the birth of AJ Freund.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5282925" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ABC7 I-Team obtained, through a Freedom of Information Act request, the missing persons report Andrew Freund, Sr., and Joann Cunningham filed for their son AJ.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5268841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "AJ" Freund, whose body was found Wednesday, were charged in his murder.

WOODSTOCK -- People will have their chance to say goodbye to AJ Freund, the Crystal Lake boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Woodstock.Friday morning, AJ's father, Andrew Freund Sr., will also be in court. Andrew Freund Sr. held off on choosing to go with a public defender earlier this week.He told a judge he might want to arrange for his own attorney. Friday, he will have to tell the court what his final decision is as he and Joann Cunningham are due back in court late next week to enter a plea in this murder case.The couple stand accused of killing their 5 year old son AJ, then burying his body in a field in Woodstock.They originally reported AJ missing and after a week-long search, detectives said Freund led them to the body and described in disturbing detail what happened the night AJ was killed.According to court documents, Freund said AJ was beaten and forced to stay in a cold shower for 20 minutes then he put him in bed, "cold wet and naked."The public will get to say a final farewell to AJ Friday afternoon. AJ's story has moved many in the community and police are preparing for large crowds.Visitation services for AJ will take place at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory at 419 East Terra Cotta Avenue (Route 176) in Crystal Lake. The public is invited to stop by and honor AJ from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.Overflow parking will be at Willow Creek Community Church, 100 South Main Street, Crystal Lake, and bus service will be provided to the funeral home.The funeral services were donated by Davenport Family Funeral Home, the cost of cemetery burial is being donated by the cemetery, and the casket was donated by the casket company.