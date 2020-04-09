Coronavirus

Alabama church offers drive-thru confessions to promote social distancing during coronavirus crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Can I get a side order of Grace with that?

Most Americans have used drive-thrus for fast food, coffee and prescriptions, but one Alabama church is offering drive-thru confessions in response to physical distancing guidelines given during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Barnabas Parish Catholic Church in Birmingham opened the drive-thru ministry to give Christians a safe and convenient way to feel a little holier this Holy Week.

Father Douglas Vu said people must remain in their vehicle at all times and keep a minimum of six feet distance between the two vehicles. He said priests should wear masks and also sit in their vehicles.

With coronavirus prevention measures shuttering houses of worship, Vu and other pastors across the country are using that ultimate tool of social distancing -- cars -- to safely bring their communities closer together. It is a closeness their congregations desire like never before.

Other major faiths contending with coronavirus disruption, including Jews and Muslims, have turned primarily to online connections to replace in-person worship.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityalabamacoronaviruscatholic churchu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How teens are coping with COVID-19
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
Ribbons of Remembrance: Westchester honors COVID-19 victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News