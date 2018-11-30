Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. pic.twitter.com/dqHGPCv6XO — Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) November 30, 2018

7.2 earthquake here in Anchorage, Alaska. This is a video my dad took from the Minnesota exit ramp from international. 😰😰 pic.twitter.com/1yOGj3yz9q — sarah m (@sarahh_mars) November 30, 2018

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in Anchorage and caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.Photographs posted to social media sites showed damage that included collapsed ceiling tiles at an Anchorage high school and buckled roadway pavement in places.Attorneys jumped under their desks in one courthouse, cereal boxes and packages of batteries littered the floor of a grocery store and picture frames and mirrors were knocked from living room walls n Alaska's largest city.Police in Anchorage said there is major infrastructure damage. Many homes and buildings are damaged, they said. Many roads and bridges are closed.The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake Friday morning was centered about seven miles north of the city.The USGS initially listed the quake as a 6.6-magnitude, however, it later upgraded it to a 7.0.Brandon Slaton was alone and home and soaking in the bathtub when the Alaska earthquake struck.Slaton just moved to Kenai, Alaska with his wife from Arizona and had never felt an earthquake before the 7.0 magnitude temblor hit on Tuesday morning.Slaton says the quake created a powerful back-and-forth sloshing in the bathtub and before he knew it, he'd been thrown out of the tub by the force of the waves.His 120-pound (54-kilogram mastiff panicked and tried to run down the stairs, but the house was swaying back and forth so much that she was thrown off her feet and into a wall and tumbled to the base of the stairs.Slaton says: "It was anarchy. There's no pictures left on the walls, there's no power, there's no fish tank left. Everything that's not tied down is broke."Slaton ran into his son's room after the shaking stopped and found his fish tank shattered and the fish on the closet floor, gasping for breath.He grabbed the Betta fish and put it in another bowl.He says the area was eerily quiet. His children, 11 and 16, were evacuated from school.The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for coastal zones of southern Alaska following the quake, but later canceled the alert.Alaska averages 40,000 earthquakes per year, with more large quakes than the other 49 states combined.Southern Alaska has a high risk of earthquakes due to tectonic plates sliding past each other under the region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Pacific plate is sliding northwestward and plunges beneath the North American plate in southern Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.On March 27, 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake, the strongest recorded in U.S. history, centered about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Anchorage. The quake, which lasted about 4 minutes, and the tsunami it triggered claimed about 130 lives.----------