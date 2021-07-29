Alaska earthquake: 8.2-magnitude quake strikes off state's coast, triggers tsunami warning

Alaska earthquake: 8.2-magnitude quake strikes off state's coast

PERRYVILLE, Alaska -- A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii on Wednesday evening following a large earthquake off the Alaska peninsula.

According to Honolulu Star Advertiser, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center listed the magnitude as 8.1 and said "an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii." But the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter," PTWC said.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

Moderate shaking probably occurred in Perryville, Chignik Lake and Sandpoint.

The quake prompted the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center to issue a tsunami warning for the region.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

