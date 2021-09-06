South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh expected to recover after being shot in the head, family says

ESTILL, S.C. -- A family attorney says a lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago was shot in the head and wounded over the weekend.Attorney Jim Griffin told The State newspaper that 53-year-old Alex Murdaugh was shot during broad daylight Saturday in Hampton County after he had car trouble en route to Charleston.Murdaugh was airlifted to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, for treatment of a superficial gunshot wound to the head, according to SLED. His condition was unknown but he was reportedly stable.The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Murdaugh called 911 himself.A family spokesperson told ABC News that he was changing a tire on the side of the road when a car passed him, turned around and then someone inside shot him.SLED officials said his black Mercedes-Benz SUV driven was processed and towed from the scene to a law enforcement impound lot for further evaluation.No arrests have been made.Alex Murdaugh found the bodies of his wife Maggie and son Paul on June 7 at their Colleton County home.They were found shot near dog kennels. No arrests have been made in that case, either. The family is offering a $100,000 reward for information."The Murdaugh family has suffered through more than any one family could ever imagine. We expect Alex to recover and ask for your privacy while he recovers," the Murdaugh family spokesperson said in a statement shared with ABC News."It's just hard to imagine somebody can be so sick as to do this, intentionally kill people like that," Randy Murdaugh previously told ABC News.The Murdaughs are one of South Carolina's most prominent legal families.Paul was awaiting trial on a charge of boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. The woman's body was found seven days after the crash.The wreck led to stories questioning whether his family's ties to the legal system in the area affected the investigation.