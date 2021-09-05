South Carolina lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed

ESTILL, S.C. -- A family attorney says a lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago has been shot in the head and wounded.

Attorney Jim Griffin told The State newspaper that Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday in Hampton County after he had car trouble en route to Charleston.

Griffin told the newspaper a family member told him Murdaugh was taken to the hospital, but didn't know his condition.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said his black Mercedes-Benz SUV driven was processed and towed from the scene to a law enforcement impound lot for further evaluation.

No arrests have been made.

Alex Murdaugh found the bodies of his wife Maggie and son Paul on June 7 at their Colleton County home.



They were found shot near dog kennels.

The Murdaughs are one of South Carolina's most prominent legal families.

Paul was awaiting trial on a charge of boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. The woman's body was found seven days after the crash.

The wreck led to stories questioning whether his family's ties to the legal system in the area affected the investigation.

No arrests have been made in that case, either.
