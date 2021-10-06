Family wants answers after 24-year-old found dead outside home in Mount Vernon

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family wants answers after 24-year-old found dead outside home

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- A grieving mother welcomed friends Wednesday as they offered condolences next to the very spot where she found her daughter's body.

The cause of Alexandra Castano's death remains under investigation, but her family suspects foul play.

"One-hundred percent my sister would never, she wasn't doing any drugs...someone did something to my sister and no one's helping," the victim's sister Cristina Benitez said.

Around 8 p.m. Monday night, the 24-year-old told her mother she was going out. A half hour later she texted that she was headed back home, but her mother said she never returned.

Lucia Castano discovered her daughter's lifeless body the next morning in the vestibule of the house on Summit Avenue.



"It's like somebody put her there," Castano said.

Mount Vernon police have not labeled Castano's death as a homicide. The family says preliminary autopsy results showed no evidence of trauma nor a medical episode.

But the family wants answers.

"How does a 24-year-old just die right in front of her house, and no one knows what happened," Benitez said.

According to the medical examiner, the cause of death is pending. The family says they are delaying making funeral arrangements because they are planning a second, independent autopsy.

ALSO READ | Brian Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of road trip with Gabby Petito
EMBED More News Videos

Brian Laundrie remains missing in the Gabby Petito case.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount vernonnew yorkmysterious deathfamilydeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
18-year-old stabbed in stomach, leg at Bronx high school
De Blasio treated NYPD security detail like 'concierge service': DOI
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
Police fire shots during Brooklyn traffic stop
Cybersecurity tips from a reformed hacker
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme
Man refusing to come down from tree in Queens
Show More
62 cats rescued from inside Long Island home
Queens woman's Bollywood dance classes draw fans from around the world
Push to reform school suspensions over racial disparities
Which parts of the U.S. will be hardest hit this winter?
2 teenage boys shot inside NYC restaurant
More TOP STORIES News