Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominates Bernie Sanders at DNC

NEW YORK -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has described the progressive movement started by Bernie Sanders as "a mass people's movement" that's working to move the country toward guaranteed health care and higher education.The New York congresswoman gave brief remarks Tuesday night as she helped nominate the Vermont senator at the Democratic National Convention.Ocasio-Cortez is widely seen as the successor of Sanders' progressive flank of the party.She says Sanders ran a historic grassroots campaign that realized that turns away from an American history checkered by violence, xenophobia, racial injustice and more and "that realizes the unsustainable brutality that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many."----------