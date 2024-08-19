'Alien: Romulus' brings aliens to life with terrifying effects and practical settings

The next film in the iconic horror franchise returns to its roots utilizing practical effects and recruiting a new ensemble cast

The stars of "Alien: Romulus" share their thoughts on working with real alien props and discuss the fear they felt on set.

The stars of "Alien: Romulus" share their thoughts on working with real alien props and discuss the fear they felt on set.

The stars of "Alien: Romulus" share their thoughts on working with real alien props and discuss the fear they felt on set.

The stars of "Alien: Romulus" share their thoughts on working with real alien props and discuss the fear they felt on set.

LOS ANGELES -- "Alien: Romulus" is the newest film set within the iconic sci-fi franchise. It features plenty of terrifying creatures and a new cast of young characters while paying homage to the original "Alien" film.

Isabela Merced spoke with On The Red Carpet at the film's Hollywood premiere about her acting process through the course of the film.

"I've never done a horror movie before so, I'd never practiced feeling fear from beginning to end and seeing how it could evolve and grow and maybe different versions of fear that I could explore, and I had the opportunity to do that here," she said.

Director Fede Alvarez made sure to use as many practical effects as possible when making the film including building aliens that could be operated by puppeteers. Archie Renaux and Aileen Wu experienced real fear as well while working with their "real" alien co-stars.

"I didn't have to do any acting or any imagination," Wu said. "It was all right there in front of me. I could touch it; I could feel it. They're, you know, life-size. They moved in all the ways they were supposed to move, and it was really exciting."

"There's nothing left to the imagination, it's all there for you, you haven't got to do any of that work," Renaux added. "So, you know, you are genuinely terrified and when you see the kind of creature with the saliva dripping down and the way that their lips can quiver, it really is like a work of art."

Romulus travels back to the roots of the original film with its claustrophobic atmosphere and eerie setting. Alvarez studied the franchise before adding his own movie to the collection.

"This is a franchise made by all my favorite directors. You have Ridley Scott, you have James Cameron, you have David Fincher, you have Jean-Pierre Jeunet," he said. "For me that's the biggest film school was to watch their movies before making this one."

"Alien: Romulus" is in theaters now.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this ABC Station.