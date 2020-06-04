George Floyd

3 more officers charged in George Floyd's death, Chauvin murder charge upped

By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tim Sullivan
MINNEAPOLIS -- Demonstrations in cities across the U.S. to condemn racism and police abuses remained large but turned notably more subdued on the eve of a Thursday memorial service for George Floyd that kicks off a series of events to mourn the man whose death empowered a national movement.

The calmer protests came on the same day that prosecutors charged three more police officers and filed a new, tougher charge against the officer at the center of the case.

The most serious new charge Wednesday was an accusation of second-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd's neck. The three other officers at the scene were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

RELATED: What to know about 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death

These booking photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff show the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Sheriff



If convicted, they could be sentenced to up to four decades in prison.

The move by prosecutors punctuated an unprecedented week in modern American history, in which largely peaceful protests took place in communities of all sizes but were rocked by bouts of violence, including deadly attacks on officers, rampant thefts and arson in some places.

VIDEO: "We are confident we can get a conviction," Minnesota AG Keith Ellison says
EMBED More News Videos

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks on "Good Morning America" after the arrests of all four officers involved in George Floyd's death.



Nationwide, more than 10,000 people have been arrested in connection with unrest, an Associated Press tally shows. More than a dozen deaths have been reported, though the circumstances in many cases are still being sorted out.

After the new charges were announced, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, said the state and nation need to "seize the moment" and use the wrenching events of the past week to confront the effects of racism, including unequal educational and economic opportunities.

"I think this is probably our last shot, as a state and as a nation, to fix this systemic issue," he said.

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, counts that still stand.

The new second-degree murder charge alleges that Chauvin caused Floyd's death without intent while committing another felony, namely third-degree assault. It carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, compared with a maximum of 25 years for third-degree murder.

EMBED More News Videos

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announces new charges against all four officers present for the death of George Floyd.



The other officers -- Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao -- face the same maximum penalties for aiding and abetting. All three men were in custody by Wednesday evening.

The multiple charges against each officer would offer a jury more options to find them guilty.

Also Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released the full autopsy report on Floyd, which noted he had previously tested positive for COVID-19 but was apparently asymptomatic. The report was released with the family's permission after summary findings Monday that said he had a heart attack while being restrained by officers.
