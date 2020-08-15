Firefighters respond to all-hands fire at Manhattan Detention Complex

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to an all-hands fire at the Manhattan Detention Complex on Friday night.

According to the FDNY, firefighters got a call about flames on the 9th floor of the 18-story high rise jail in Lower Manhattan.

Citizen App video shows one person being taken away on a stretcher.
Citizen App video shows one person being taken away on a stretcher during a fire at Manhattan Detention Complex.


Officials say the victim is being treated.

It's not clear how it started.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

