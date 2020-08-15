Firefighters respond to all-hands fire at Manhattan Detention Complex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6371494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Citizen App video shows one person being taken away on a stretcher during a fire at Manhattan Detention Complex.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to an all-hands fire at the Manhattan Detention Complex on Friday night.According to the FDNY, firefighters got a call about flames on the 9th floor of the 18-story high rise jail in Lower Manhattan.Citizen App video shows one person being taken away on a stretcher.Officials say the victim is being treated.It's not clear how it started.----------