Firefighters respond to all-hands fire at Manhattan Detention Complex

According to the FDNY, firefighters got a call about flames on the 9th floor of the 18-story high rise jail in Lower Manhattan.
Citizen App video shows one person being taken away on a stretcher.
Officials say the victim is being treated.
It's not clear how it started.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
