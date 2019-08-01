LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man was charged in connection with a series of arsons committed in one night.
Police said 30-year-old Marcus Wise, of Roselle, was accused of starting three fires in Linden and one fire in Roselle between 10:30 p.m. July 25 and the morning of July 26.
The locations include a doctor's office on North Wood Avenue, a dumpster behind Joseph E. Soehl Middle School, a home under renovation on Seymour Avenue and a detached garage behind a house in Roselle.
Police said they found Wise around 1:15 a.m. on July 26 throwing rocks through a glass door of a building on Roselle Street. He was taken into custody, and police confiscated a lighter, a piece of cardboard, and a can of WD-40.
An investigation revealed that Wise was allegedly responsible for the fires.
He is currently being held at Union County Jail pending an evaluation and will appear in court on August 9.
Anyone with information about these incidents is still being urged to contact Linden Police Department Detectives Matt Jones or Tim Hubert at 908-474-8537.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Alleged arsonist charged in connection with string of fires in Linden, Roselle
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More