WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked outside of a bagel shop in Manhattan.
Police classified the deadly assault of Dashawn Bush as a homicide.
Bush, of Brookyn, was found lying on the ground and unresponsive Saturday morning outside Hudson Bagel on Christopher Street in the West Village.
EMS responded to the location and transported Bush to Lenox Health Complex, where he was pronounced deceased.
Investigators believe he got into a disagreement with another man who then attacked him.
Authorities say the suspect has green dreadlocks.
There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
ALSO READ:Surge of NYC shootings lead to 4 deaths in less than 48 hours
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
36-year-old man killed in attack outside West Village bagel shop
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News