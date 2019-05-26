Man charged with boating while intoxicated after crashing into marina wall on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police arrested an alleged drunk boater who crashed into a marina wall in Bay Shore.

Police say 28-year-old Michael Camenzuli of Astoria was operating a 1999 21 foot Sea Ray Express Cruiser in the waters west of Orowoc Creek, returning to the Bay Shore Marina, when he went off course at a high rate of speed and crashed into a bulkhead, launching the boat out of the water and onto land.

Camenzuli was ejected from the boat into the water, where he climbed the bulkhead to shore.

He was hospitalized with minor injuries. He was alone on the boat, and there were no other injuries.

Police charged Camenzuli with boating while intoxicated.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay shoresuffolk countydrunk drivingboat accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for suspect in stabbing of Brooklyn couple
Robbery suspect hurt in jump off FDR Drive during chase
LIRR to restore Montauk Branch service Monday after derailment
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Texas baby born without skin opens eyes for first time
Woman shot by police in Queens facing charges
Beloved principal to be posthumously honored on Memorial Day
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb after no winners
Show More
Woman charged with DWI in LI crash that seriously injured girl
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85
Tornadoes rip through 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
AccuWeather: Summery Sunday
Police: Man who took pictures of girl at Jones Beach arrested
More TOP STORIES News