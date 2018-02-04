Man charged with DWI after crashing into 7-Eleven store in Central Islip

Suffolk County police photo

Eyewitness News
CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say a man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his vehicle into a building on Long Island early Sunday and fled the scene.

According to Suffolk County Police, Ronald Rivera was in the driver's seat of a 2002 Toyota mini-van parked in front of 7-Eleven on Carleton Avenue in Central Islip at about 1:15 a.m. when he accidentally put the vehicle into drive and crashed into the front of the building.

Rivera left the scene on foot, police said. He was apprehended nearby a short time later.

Rivera, 23, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

He was also issued a summons for driving without a license. No one was injured in the crash. The front windows of the store were broken.

A Town of Islip Building Inspector determined there was no structural damage to the building.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crash7-ElevenCentral IslipSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News