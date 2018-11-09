Alleged gang member charged in murder of alleged mobster at McDonald's drive-thru

Alleged gang leader 34-year-old Bushawn Shelton has been charged in the murder of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.

There are new details in the murder of an alleged mobster in the Bronx.

Police say alleged gang leader 34-year-old Bushawn "Shelz" Shelton has been charged in the murder of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.

Zottola was shot and killed as he waited at a McDonald's drive-thru in the Claremont section last month.

Shelton is believed to be involved in an ongoing dispute with the father and his son Salvatore over who controlled illegal gambling locations in the Bronx.

His son avoided being shot multiple times outside his Bronx home in July. According to court papers, Salvatore was targeted in a bid "to lure out" his father so he could be killed.

Shelton is also facing several previous charges for ordering hits against the Bonanno crime family.

