A suspect who apparently called police himself is in custody after a man was fatally shot while driving on Long Island Tuesday morning.Police say they received a 911 call from a 34-year-old man around 7:40 a.m. saying he had just shot someone in Amityville.Officers responded to the scene on South Park Place and Albany Avenue.The suspect was arrested a short distance away. A short time later, they found the 39-year-old victim shot in his car.He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Authorities do not believe the shooting was random and say the suspect knew the victim, though they aren't saying how."We're examining and we're investigating the relationship between the two of them," Suffolk County police Detective Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer said. "We believe there was some sort of relationship between them. We don't believe, we have no reason to believe right now, that this was random."The victim also crashed into another vehicle after being shot. The driver of the other car was not seriously injured.