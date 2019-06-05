Alleged Mexican dealer among 22 charged in Bronx heroin, fentanyl bust

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- An alleged Mexican drug dealer is among the 22 being charged in a roundup of fentanyl distributors and sellers in the Bronx, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Mexican man, linked to major cartels, allegedly brought the drugs into major U.S. cities -- flooding the Bronx with fentanyl and using it as a distribution point to other locations throughout the state and the northeast.

Investigators seized 50 pounds of fentanyl as part of this investigation, in addition to thousands thousands of glassine envelopes of heroin, an assault type rifle and 189 rounds of ammunition.

Authorities say the Mexican had a visa that allowed him to travel only 75 miles from the border, but he instead used it as a passport to traverse the country selling the drugs -- allegedly crossing the border 15 times between September and February.

They say one of the dealers charged did not make it to court -- because he recently died of heroin intoxication.


