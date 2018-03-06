A Texas man is pleading for help with a neighbor he says has been terrorizing him for months.Dallas Rose Lott, 64, was charged with criminal mischief in January. It's a case out of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Lott has a warrant out for her arrest.Rodrigo Camus says Lott has been trespassing and vandalizing his property for months. She lives next door to the three-bedroom townhome he's trying to sell after buying it in October and renovating it. Potential buyers are immediately turned off."She's had issues with a lot of the neighbors," Camus told Eyewitness News.On Monday, when Camus arrived, she allegedly lunged at him three times with a club, yelled at him and accused him of trespassing.He recorded the confrontation on his cell phone. Cameras at his house have recorded other instances of criminal mischief."I've changed the door knobs like five times and cleaned spray paint," he said.He says he has found the locks wrapped with duct tape or filled with glue or pins. He's had to remove spray paint and retrieve for sale signs he says she's been caught on camera tossing away.Lott has faced similar charges before. In 2016, her attorney withdrew because she wouldn't cooperate with him. Then a judge found her mentally competent.She did not answer her door Monday night.Camus says he has tried to locate relatives. He is frustrated and desperate for someone's help."It's kind of like, are they waiting for things to escalate. For her to do something? I feel like there's been absolutely no response."----------