Alleged peeping Tom accused of recording woman 15 times through window of Long Island home

LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was arrested for allegedly recording a woman through her window multiple times at her home on Long Island.

Police say 46-year-old Michael Drummond hid in the bushes in the back of the 46-year-old victim's home.

The most recent incident happened Saturday night, but authorities say it has happened about 15 times since September of last year.

Drummond was arrested at his home. He is facing charges of unlawful surveillance, stalking and harassment.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of a similar crime is asked to call police.

