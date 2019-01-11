Police in Bedford Hills are searching for a suspected peeping Tom.The Cliffside Lane home's security camera captured the man on Wednesday, January 2nd at around 8:20 p.m.He can be seen carrying a ladder he is believed to have taken from another home on the street.As he approached the bedroom window, he apparently spotted the security camera and took off running.The suspect is described as a white male, in his late teens or early twenties, wearing glasses and having a beard or mustache.If you have any information you are asked to contact the Bedford Police at (914) 241-3111.----------