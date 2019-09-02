Alleged shoplifter threatens Bronx Rite Aid worker with hypodermic needle

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- An alleged shoplifter threatened a Rite Aid worker in the Bronx with a hypodermic needle, police say.
The suspect reportedly put three dozen cans of Monster energy drink in a plastic bag las weekend at the Ride Aid on West Fordham Road, and tried to leave without paying.
When a worker confronted the man, the suspect brandished the needle, and threatened to poke the worker with it.
The suspect then ran away. Police are still searching for him.
