Alleged shoplifter threatens Bronx Rite Aid worker with hypodermic needle

By Eyewitness News
FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- An alleged shoplifter threatened a Rite Aid worker in the Bronx with a hypodermic needle, police say.

The suspect reportedly put three dozen cans of Monster energy drink in a plastic bag las weekend at the Ride Aid on West Fordham Road, and tried to leave without paying.

When a worker confronted the man, the suspect brandished the needle, and threatened to poke the worker with it.

The suspect then ran away. Police are still searching for him.

