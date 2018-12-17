Alleged Statue of Liberty Climber due in court, represented by Avenatti

Therese "Patricia" Okoumou is due in court Monday.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Therese "Patricia" Okoumou, the woman who was arrested in July for scaling the Statue of Liberty to protest President Trump's immigration policies, is set to appear in Federal Court in Lower Manhattan Monday.

Okoumou is fighting misdemeanor charges for her Fourth of July stunt, in which she climbed onto Lady Liberty's right foot and refused to come down, forcing authorities to evacuate Liberty Island.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who had represented Stormy Daniels, recently tweeted he is now representing Okoumou.

"Patricia and I are both passionate advocates of mothers, fathers and children separated at our southern border as a result of the draconian policies of Donald Trump and his cronies. I look forward to assisting in her defense and cause," he tweeted.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing, interference with government agency functions, and disorderly conduct.

