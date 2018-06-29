Alleged Trinitarios gang member arrested in Upper East Side robbery

That same gang is accused in the death of a 15-year-old Bronx boy.

A suspected member of the deadly Trinitarios gang is facing charges for a violent robbery on the Upper East Side.

Missael Alvarez, 16, was arrested and charged with robbery.

Police say Alvarez and another suspect hit a 46-year-old man in the head before robbing him on East 75th Street last week.

The NYPD says it is cracking down on the Trinitarios gang, which is also believed to be behind the killing of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx.

