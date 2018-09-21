Alleged van thief crashes into several vehicles in Brooklyn

It was a wild scene in Brooklyn after police say a thief stole a commercial van and recklessly drove down a narrow street.

Police say he damaged several vehicles in the area of Skillman Street and Myrtle Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The stolen van belongs to a glass repair shop. Police say the van was idling when the suspect jumped in.

Police arrested the suspect a few blocks away.

