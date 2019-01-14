A woman who says she was a victim of R. Kelly spoke out Monday about alleged threats and retaliation she claims she faced as a result of her accusations.The singer has denied all allegations of abuse.Faith Rogers, 21, did not offer new claims against R. Kelly, but like other alleged victims, she says efforts have been made to silence her since she came forward.Some of Kelly's alleged actions happened in New York City, and according to attorney Gloria Allred, the NYPD is looking into them.Rogers continued her fight Monday morning, after filing a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court alleging that he victimized her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease. She claims he has been threatening and intimidating her."Robert Kelly, the Faith Rogers you knew, that you met when I was 19 years old, she no longer exists," she said. "She was vulnerable and impressionable."Allred said she has the proof that what Rogers claims is true."In response to Faith's lawsuit, Mr. Kelly retaliated against her by threatening to reveal what he alleges are details of her sex life," she said. "In addition, he has posted private photos of her."Kelly, who has faced decades-long claims of sexual misconduct with underage girls, is under new scrutiny following the release of the Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly."Since then, the district attorney in Chicago has asked alleged victims and witnesses to come forward."We have an appointment today with the New York City Police Department, who has asked to meet with Faith in furtherance of their investigation into potential victims of R. Kelly," Allred said.Last week, R. Kelly's attorney appeared on Good Morning America to deny the allegations."We know what happened, and we know those things didn't happen," Steven Greenberg said. "The man was not operating a harem, a sex cult, or holding people hostage, or anything like that."----------