Alleged Victoria's Secret shoplifter pepper sprays Long Island police

EAST GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police said a woman is accused of pepper-spraying police officers who confronted her about shoplifting, then spit, punched and kicked the officers as they arrested her.

Officials said 29-year-old Charisma McMillan, of Brooklyn, allegedly stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Victoria's Secret on Old Country Road in East Garden City.

Police located McMillan around 1:25 a.m. Friday, and during the investigation, she sprayed pepper spray at both officers.

As the officers attempted to arrest her, she began kicking, punching, biting and spitting at them. After a brief struggle, she was placed in custody.

The affected officers were transported to a local hospital and treated.

McMillan was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury to a police officer, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration with a spray device, resisting arrest, false personation and possession of burglar tools.

She was arraigned Saturday in Hempstead.

