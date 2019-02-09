Police said a woman is accused of pepper-spraying police officers who confronted her about shoplifting, then spit, punched and kicked the officers as they arrested her.Officials said 29-year-old Charisma McMillan, of Brooklyn, allegedly stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Victoria's Secret on Old Country Road in East Garden City.Police located McMillan around 1:25 a.m. Friday, and during the investigation, she sprayed pepper spray at both officers.As the officers attempted to arrest her, she began kicking, punching, biting and spitting at them. After a brief struggle, she was placed in custody.The affected officers were transported to a local hospital and treated.McMillan was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury to a police officer, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration with a spray device, resisting arrest, false personation and possession of burglar tools.She was arraigned Saturday in Hempstead.----------