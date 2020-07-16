Alligator surrendered to Suffolk SPCA, taken to wildlife sanctuary

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- It's time to say "later gator" to an alligator bound for a wildlife sanctuary.The owner of the 2-foot long American Alligator did not have a license to own it in New York State.The chief of the Suffolk County SPCA says now is an important time to remember that alligators do not make good pets.The Suffolk County SPCA is reminding residents to be careful of reptiles found in the wild and not to touch or approach them. Alligators possess a keen sense of hearing, allowing them to determine the source of sounds. In the past, 22 alligators had been illegally released in one year on Long Island endangering the public.If you spot a reptile, please do not try to touch or handle it. Call professionals, like the Suffolk County SPCA or Department of Environment Conservation who can handle these animals and get them to proper sanctuaries.Anyone who sees an abandoned reptile is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722 or NYS Environmental Conservation at 631-444-0250. All calls will be kept confidential.----------