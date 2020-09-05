Almost $100k in damage, several arrested after rioting in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattam (WABC) -- Police have made several arrests following another protest in Manhattan that left several businesses damaged Friday night.

According to officials, several businesses including a Starbucks on Lafayette Street were damaged during the protests.

NYPD identifies owner of car that drove through BLM protesters in Times Square

Authorities say eight people (5 men and 3 women) were arrested. Two of the arrests were from out-of-state.

Those individuals face charges include rioting, to possession of graffiti instruments.

Police say eight businesses had their windows shattered and three buildings vandalized with graffiti. The estimated damage nears $100,000.

Most businesses affected were in the vicinity of 25th Street and Madison Ave in Flatiron.

"We are waiting on a more precise number of arrests, location for the arrests and a more precise number of businesses that were vandalized," police officials said.

The purpose of the protest and what led to the vandalism is not yet known.

