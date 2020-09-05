Almost $100k in damage, several charged with rioting in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattam (WABC) -- Police have made several arrests following another protest in Manhattan that left several businesses damaged Friday night.According to officials, several businesses including a Starbucks on Lafayette Street were damaged during the protests.Authorities say eight people (5 men and 3 women) were arrested. Two of the arrests were from out-of-state.Those individuals face charges include rioting, to possession of graffiti instruments.Police say eight businesses, including a Starbucks, several banks and Duane Reade, had their windows shattered. Three buildings vandalized with graffiti. The estimated damage nears $100,000.Most businesses affected were in the vicinity of 25th Street and Madison Ave in Flatiron."We are waiting on a more precise number of arrests, location for the arrests and a more precise number of businesses that were vandalized," police officials said.The purpose of the protest and what led to the vandalism is not yet known.----------