Altercation ends in stabbing during Black Friday shopping at Long Island mall

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- One person was injured during an altercation at Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island.

Officials say the fight broke out in the mall's food court during a packed day of Black Friday shopping.

"A lot of long lines wrapping around stores and a lot of just...people in groups kind of just standing in the middle," said shopper Robert Reid.

At least a dozen police officers secured the scene inside the mall while police swarmed the mall from outside.

Police say the victim was a juvenile who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still on the loose.

Dr. Jennifer Belfor is an optometrist who works inside the mall. She says the attack didn't slow Black Friday shoppers.

"I'm clueless as to why people come out on Black Friday, and especially in the middle of a pandemic - hello?" said Dr. Belfor.

Meanwhile, one shopper says the stabbing wasn't so much on his mind than the pandemic - he reluctantly came to the mall, only to find out from a friend who works at Roosevelt Field that his store had a positive case on Friday morning, forcing that store to abruptly close its doors.

"That kind of got me a little scared because I'm like...I was just really right here. It's too packed. It's too packed in the mall," said Niles Wilson.

It is still unclear what type of weapon was used in the attack, or the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

It is unclear whether the suspect knew the victim.

