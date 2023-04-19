Court hearing set in Manhattan DA Bragg's lawsuit against House Judiciary Committee's Jim Jordan

A hearing will be held in Lower Manhattan on DA Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

NEW YORK -- A court hearing will be held in Lower Manhattan about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan on last Tuesday, accusing the Republican of a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" him over his indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has or plans to issue as part of an investigation of Bragg's handling of the case, the first criminal prosecution of a former U.S. president.

The House Judiciary Committee recently issued a subpoena seeking testimony from a former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, who previously oversaw the Trump investigation and sparred with Bragg over the direction of the probe before leaving the office last year. The committee has also sought documents and testimony from Bragg and his office. Bragg has rejected those requests.

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in Manhattan on Monday on crime in New York City and what it alleges are Bragg's "pro-crime, anti-victim" policies. The D.A.'s office, however, points to statistics showing that violent crime in Manhattan has dropped since Bragg took office in January 2022.

In response, Bragg said that if Jordan, who is from Ohio, "really cared about public safety," he would travel to some of the major cities in his home state, where crime is reportedly higher than in New York.

Bragg, in his lawsuit, said he's taking legal action "in response to an unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump."

A request for comment from Jordan was not immediately returned.

Trump was indicted March 30 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters. He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment last week in Manhattan.

