NYC Election Results: Alvin Bragg, Tali Farhadian Weinstein lead in Manhattan DA primary

NEW YORK -- Eight Democrats are running to succeed District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who has been leading a probe of Trump's business dealings. Vance leaves office at the end of the year. In heavily Democratic Manhattan, Tuesday's primary is expected to decide the winner.

As of 11:30 p.m. on primary night, Alvin Bragg was the early leader of the Democratic race. Tali Farhadian Weinstein was close behind.

The candidates include experienced prosecutors who say they'll keep the streets safe, while building on reforms such as reducing drug prosecutions, and outsiders who say the office with a staff of 500 lawyers and a $125 million budget needs to be reimagined.

The field consists of three former assistants in the district attorney's office, Lucy Lang, Liz Crotty and Diana Florence, former federal prosecutors Farhadian Weinstein and Bragg, and three candidates who have never been prosecutors - public defender Eliza Orlins, civil rights lawyer Tahanie Aboushi and state Assembly member Dan Quart.

Farhadian Weinstein recently made waves by donating $8.2 million to her own campaign, more than all the other candidates have raised, combined.

The candidates say they're not afraid of taking on the Trump, but they've also been cautious not to appear to be prejudging the investigation. Vance's office has spent two years scrutinizing Trump's business dealings.

