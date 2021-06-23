NYC Election Results: Alvin Bragg, Tali Farhadian Weinstein lead in Manhattan DA primary

As of 11:30 p.m. on primary night, Alvin Bragg was the early leader of the Democratic race. Tali Farhadian Weinstein was close behind.
NOTE: Ranked Choice Voting data will be published June 29th when released by the NYC Board of Elections
The candidates include experienced prosecutors who say they'll keep the streets safe, while building on reforms such as reducing drug prosecutions, and outsiders who say the office with a staff of 500 lawyers and a $125 million budget needs to be reimagined.
The field consists of three former assistants in the district attorney's office, Lucy Lang, Liz Crotty and Diana Florence, former federal prosecutors Farhadian Weinstein and Bragg, and three candidates who have never been prosecutors - public defender Eliza Orlins, civil rights lawyer Tahanie Aboushi and state Assembly member Dan Quart.
Farhadian Weinstein recently made waves by donating $8.2 million to her own campaign, more than all the other candidates have raised, combined.
The candidates say they're not afraid of taking on the Trump, but they've also been cautious not to appear to be prejudging the investigation. Vance's office has spent two years scrutinizing Trump's business dealings.
