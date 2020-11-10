american music awards

Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion to perform at 2020 American Music Awards

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion will take the stage to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC later this month.

The performances will mark Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion's AMAs debut. They're both also nominated in multiple categories this year, as is Bad Bunny.

Shawn Mendes will also give a world-premiere performance, producers announced Tuesday, saying it "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage."

BTS and Dua Lipa were previously announced as performers. Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Roddy Rich and The Weeknd led the 2020 AMA nominations, tied with eight nods each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music. Click here to see a full list of 2020 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists win at TheAMAs.com/Vote through Monday, Nov. 16.

Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showstelevisionamerican music awardsmusic newsotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
Lizzo rocks tiny purse on American Music Awards red carpet
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio holds COVID-19 update
COVID positivity climbs on Staten Island, 'day of action' underway
NJ city enacts strict restrictions after infection rate reaches 19%
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
Two 15-year-olds charged in murder of 20-year-old woman
Man caught on camera shooting at 20 cars in Rockland, police say
Show More
Vatican says it was warned of ex-Newark Archbishop's sex abuse
DWTS couples pay tribute to music icons
Gruesome discovery: 2 infants discovered dead, wrapped in paper
'Superspreader' wedding with 113 guests leads to 34 COVID cases
70-year-old man randomly punched in face in NYC
More TOP STORIES News