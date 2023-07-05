10 Tech Products To Kick Off Amazon Prime Day

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, so if you want to upgrade your favorite tech products, now is the time. The site has already released some early sales, with markdowns on TVs, tablets, Amazon Alexas, and more. Discounts are going up to 53%. Take a look at some of the products below and get ahead of the curve before they're gone!

1. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet - $89.99

The Amazon Fire Tablet fits all of your needs, whether you're checking emails, Zooming with friends, or watching Disney+.

2. Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system - $194.99

Work from home with confidence. Eero 6+ provides coverage up to 4500 square feet and supports wifi speeds up to a gigabit.

3. Amazon Fire TV 43" - $259.99

Amazon calls this the "TV for TV lovers." With vivid picture quality, bring your favorite movies and TV shows to life. Stream over a million movies and TV shows.

4. Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation - $64.99

At nearly half its original prices, these fashionable Echo Buds come with active noise cancellation and a long-lasting battery to help you get through daily meetings and gym sessions in style.

5. Refurbished Echo (4th Gen) - $59.99

This voice-controlled 4th Generation Echo elevates your smart home experience with crisp, synchronized audio and intuitive fitting for any room of your comfort.

6. Luna Controller - $39.99

Interested in cloud gaming but don't know where to start? This Amazon Luna Controller package includes a free 1-month Luna+ subscription for all your cloud gaming needs.

7. Echo Frames (2nd Gen) - $169.99

A chic fashion statement and Alexa on the road. These lightweight, high-tech Echo Frames are the future of virtual assistants, designed to maximize efficiency and privacy.

8. Apple Air Tags, 4-pack - $89.99

Pay on the go and never lose track of your belongings again with this incredible value 4-pack Air Tags deal, helping every member of the family.

9. Apple 2021 MacBook Pro - $1999

Faster, leaner, and comes adorned with an M1 chip and multiple utility ports, this Apple MacBook Pro 2021 deal is an absolute bargain for all your editing and workplace needs.

10. Apple AirPods Pro - $199

The best earbuds in its class, the 2nd Generation Airpods Pro comes with incredible active noise-canceling technology and fits comfortably in your ears with silicone tips of multiple sizes.

Walt Disney is the parent company of Disney+, Localish, and this station.