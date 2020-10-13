Amazon worker from New Jersey in critical condition after being shot 5 times while on the job

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6974510" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Charges are pending against the mother who allegedly threw her newborn boy out a bathroom window, but the good news is the newborn's condition is improving.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- An Amazon worker from New Jersey is fighting for his life after being shot while on the job.Hoboken resident, Brian Quinn, is in critical but stable condition, after being riddled with bullets Sunday morning.No one seems to know who shot him or why."He's a family man. He goes from work to his house, from his house to work. He doesn't hang out on the streets. He doesn't do anything. He's a humble guy," Quinn's brother Eric Chevere said.Chevere says the only thing investigators are telling his family is that a man drove up to Quinn, and shot him five times outside his workplace.Quinn was shot in his chest, stomach and arms.Doctors had to remove his spleen and say he may never be able to work again.Chevere says it doesn't make any sense."He's always working. When he's not working he's with his wife and kids so it makes no sense why would anybody target him," Chevere said.Quinn works at an Amazon facility in Hoboken.The building is unmarked so you wouldn't know what it is from just looking at it.Quinn works the night shift and was shot at 2:30 a.m. when he stepped out for a break."Constantly getting harassed at work. Every time we would speak on the phone he would let me know, hey look somebody's harassing me at work. Constantly, how are you moving up, how are you doing this? And he would explain to them, hey I work, I don't play around," Chevere said.Chevere says his brother was hired as a seasonal worker, but when those employees were let go, he says Amazon hired his brother long term.The facility where he works is surrounded by luxury residential buildings, not the sort of neighborhood accustomed to the sound of gunfire.An Amazon spokesperson in a statement said:"This is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family, and all those who have been impacted by this incident. We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate."Meanwhile, the family hasn't told his 9-year-old daughter what happened.His toddler keeps asking for his dad, and his wife is shattered."We like to call him he's a big soft bear. He's the kindest man that you could ever know," Chevere said.----------