Amber Alert: Armed man abducted daughter in Elkins Park, police say

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania -- An Amber Alert has been issued after an armed man wearing body armor allegedly abducted his daughter in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Police say 7-year-old Giselle Torres was abducted around 2:18 p.m. Friday at Montgomery Avenue in Elkins Park.

Giselle Torres and Juan Pablo Torres



Giselle Torres is about four feet tall and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a white tank top and purple tights.

The child was reportedly abducted by 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres. Police say he was armed and was wearing body armor, a facemask and glasses.

Juan Pablo Torres is described as a Hispanic male, about 5'4" tall weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.



He was driving a white or black Dodge Charger with an unknown registration.

Police believe he was with two other men at the time, who were also armed. They are believed to be headed to New York City.

The three suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Juan Pablo Torres is the biological father of Giselle Torres but he does not have custody of her, police say. Sources tell Action News the abduction was the result of a custody dispute.

Call 911 right away if you have any information.
