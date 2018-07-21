Amber Alert called off after missing baby found safe in Harlem

BILL HUTCHINSON
A baby allegedly abducted from her mother by her father Friday night at a New York City homeless shelter was found safe Saturday morning after a 10-hour search and a predawn Amber Alert, police said.

The 8-month-old girl was found around 8 a.m. with her father in Harlem, according to the New York City Police Department.

The father, identified as Jerome Pippins, 24, was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

As a precaution, the little girl was taken to a hospital to be examined, but police said she appeared unharmed.

The girl, wearing a gray onesie with purple polka dots, was abducted about 10 p.m. Friday at a family homeless shelter in Queens. An Amber Alert for the girl had been issued around 4 a.m.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Show More
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
Police arrest prisoner who escaped in Manhattan
More News