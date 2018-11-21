Officials have canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted in upstate New York after the baby was found safe.Police said 1-year-old Ta-Niyah Williams was taken around 8 p.m. Monday in Rochester, but thankfully, she was later found safe.Authorities said Ta-Niyah was taken by 27-year-old Terrence Williams, who was last seen traveling on Dewey Avenue in Rochester.He is now in custody.No further details were released.Anyone with any additional information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester Police Department.----------