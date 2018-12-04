Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old upstate New York girl they believed to be abducted.Joanna Coates, 14, and Robert Gonzalez, 41, have been located safely and are being brought back to Rochester, according to police.The alert had been issued Joanna Coates, of Rochester, who was last seen Saturday, December 1.Authorities say she was with 41-year-old Robert Gonzalez. They were believed to be headed for New York City.The girl's mother, Linda Hollaert, told WHEC-TV that Gonzalez is a neighbor who started befriending her daughter last summer and tried to hang out with the teen.----------