Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old upstate New York girl who they say was abducted.Authorities say Joanna Coates, of Rochester, was found safe in Brooklyn, and 41-year-old Robert Gonzalez was taken into custody.They are both being brought back to Rochester, according to police.The Amber Alert was issued for Coates Monday night after she was last seen Saturday, December 1.Authorities had said she was with Gonzalez and that they were believed to be headed for New York City.The girl's mother, Linda Hollaert, told WHEC-TV that Gonzalez is a neighbor who started befriending her daughter last summer and tried to hang out with the teen.