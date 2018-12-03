Ambert Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from Rochester

An Amber Alert was issued for a teenage girl from Rochester.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a teenager from Rochester, New York.

The alert was issued for Joanna Coates, who was last seen on Dec. 1. She was wearing Timberland boots, blue Nike shirt, and black leggings.

She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police say she is believed to be with 41-year-old Robert Gonzalez and that he may be headed for New York City.

He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Joanna Coates or Robert Gonzalez is asked to call 911 for 1-866-NYS-AMBER immediately.
(1-866-697-2623)

