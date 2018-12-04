Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old upstate New York girl they say has been abducted by a 41-year-old man.The alert was issued for Joanna Coates, of Rochester, who was last seen Saturday, December 1.Authorities believe she is with 41-year-old Robert Gonzalez and that they may be headed for New York City.They believe the circumstances of her abduction could put her at risk of serious harm or death.The girl's mother, Linda Hollaert, told WHEC-TV that Gonzalez is a neighbor who started befriending her daughter last summer and tried to hang out with the teen.Coates was wearing Timberland boots, a blue Nike shirt and black leggings when she was last seen.She is approximately 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds.Gonzalez is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Joanna Coates or Robert Gonzalez is asked to call 911 or 1-866-NYS-AMBER (866-697-2623) immediately.----------