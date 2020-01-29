Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida

MIAMI-DADE, Florida -- Police in South Florida are searching for a one-week-old boy and his father who live in a home where three women were found murdered.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing baby.

Police say they are searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballero and the child who disappeared from the Southwest, Miami-Dade home.

"Caballero, he's related to the one or all three of the victims inside the house," says Detective Lee Cowart with Miami-Dade Police.

Police say a relative showed up to the home on 187th Avenue after not hearing from the victims and found the three women shot to death.

Caballero and his baby boy who live at the home were nowhere to be found.

Police are concerned for their well-being and hope the community can help find them.

"He's just not at the scene and he should be here at the residence," says Cowart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatriple shootingamber alerthomicidemissing boymissing man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
Pit bull puppy stolen during home burglary in New Jersey
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor violations
Recovery effort continues after trench collapse kills 2 on LI
Show More
New York Giants to retire Michael Strahan's jersey number 92
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Republicans lack votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial
NFL Hall of Famer Chris Doleman dies
Arrest in death of philanthropist after Brooklyn fire
More TOP STORIES News